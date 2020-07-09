Singapore Airlines next week is resuming Singapore – Paris CDG service, scheduled to begin on 15JUL20. Opened for reservation this week, the Star Alliance carrier will operate Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft twice weekly.
SQ336 SIN0015 – 0735CDG 359 35
SQ335 CDG1200 – 0650+1SIN 359 46
Singapore Airlines resumes Paris service in mid-July 2020
