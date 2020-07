Copa Airlines August - November 2020 operations as of 09JUL20

Copa Airlines in June 2020 further delayed planned scheduled service resumption, now scheduled as early as 07AUG20. The Star Alliance carrier in the last few days also filed additional revision to its planned Northern summer operation between 07AUG20 and 20NOV20.



Planned operation, subject to Government Approval, as of 09JUL20 as follows. Note certain flights/routes remain unavailable for reservation, and planned operation may be impacted by ongoing travel restrictions in certain countries.



Panama City – Aruba eff 21AUG20 2 weekly

Panama City – Asuncion eff 21AUG20 4 weekly

Panama City – Barranquilla eff 02SEP20 3 weekly

Panama City – Belo Horizonte eff 18SEP20 2 weekly

Panama City – Bogota eff 02SEP20 2 daily

Panama City – Brasilia eff 04SEP20 2 weekly

Panama City – Bucaramanga eff 04SEP20 2 weekly

Panama City – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 02SEP20 1 daily

Panama City – Cali eff 02SEP20 1 daily

Panama City – Cancun eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 17AUG20, 4 from 24AUG20, 5 from 31AUG20, 7 from 07SEP20)

Panama City – Caracas eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 17AUG20, 4 from 24AUG20, 5 from 31AUG20, 7 from 07SEP20)

Panama City – Cartagena eff 02SEP20 3 weekly

Panama City – Chicago O’Hare eff 04SEP20 3 weekly

Panama City – Cordoba eff 04SEP20 2 weekly

Panama City – Curacao eff 21AUG20 1 weekly

Panama City – David eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 17AUG20, 4 from 24AUG20, 5 from 31AUG20, 7 from 07SEP20)

Panama City – Georgetown eff 02SEP20 3 weekly

Panama City – Guadalajara eff 04SEP20 2 weekly

Panama City – Guatemala City eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 17AUG20, 4 from 24AUG20, 5 from 31AUG20, 7 from 07SEP20)

Panama City – Guayaquil eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 17AUG20, 4 from 24AUG20, 5 from 31AUG20, 7 from 07SEP20)

Panama City – Havana eff 07AUG20 4 weekly (6 weekly from 17AUG20, 8 from 24AUG20, 10 from 31AUG20, 14 from 07SEP20)

Panama City – Holguin eff 18SEP20 2 weekly

Panama City – Kingston eff 04SEP20 2 weekly

Panama City – Lima eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 17AUG20, 4 from 24AUG20, 5 from 31AUG20, 7 from 07SEP20)

Panama City – Los Angeles eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 20AUG20)

Panama City – Managua eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 17AUG20, 4 from 24AUG20, 5 from 31AUG20, 7 from 07SEP20)

Panama City – Maracaibo eff 21AUG20 2 weekly

Panama City – Medellin eff 02SEP20 7 weekly (14 weekly from 07SEP20)

Panama City – Mexico City eff 06AUG20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 21AUG20, 14 from 05SEP20)

Panama City – Miami eff 07AUG20 4 weekly (6 weekly from 17AUG20, 8 from 24AUG20, 10 from 31AUG20, 14 from 07SEP20)

Panama City – Montego Bay eff 04SEP20 2 weekly

Panama City – Monterrey eff 18SEP20 2 weekly

Panama City – Montevideo eff 21AUG20 4 weekly

Panama City – Montreal eff 18SEP20 2 weekly

Panama City – New York JFK eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 17AUG20, 4 from 24AUG20, 5 from 31AUG20, 7 from 07SEP20)

Panama City – Orlando eff 21AUG20 4 weekly (9 weekly from 31AUG20, 14 from 07SEP20)

Panama City – Paramaribo eff 04SEP20 2 weekly

Panama City – Pereira eff 02SEP20 3 weekly

Panama City – Port-au-Prince eff 04SEP20 2 weekly

Panama City – Port of Spain eff 21AUG20 4 weekly

Panama City – Porto Alegre eff 02NOV20 2 weekly

Panama City – Punta Cana eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 17AUG20, 4 from 24AUG20)

Panama City – Quito eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 23AUG20, 7 from 04SEP20)

Panama City – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 14AUG20 1 weekly (4 weekly from 23AUG20, 7 from 07SEP20)

Panama City – Rosario eff 04SEP20 2 weekly

Panama City – St. Maarten eff 21AUG20 1 weekly

Panama City – San Francisco eff 04SEP20 2 weekly

Panama City – San Jose (Costa Rica) eff 07AUG20 4 weekly (6 weekly from 17AUG20, 8 from 24AUG20, 10 from 31AUG20, 14 from 07SEP20)

Panama City – San Juan eff 04SEP20 4 weekly

Panama City – San Pedro Sula eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 20AUG20)

Panama City – San Salvador eff 21AUG20 4 weekly (5 weekly from 31AUG20, 7 from 07SEP20)

Panama City – Santa Clara eff 18SEP20 2 weekly

Panama City – Santa Cruz eff 21AUGL20 3 weekly

Panama City – Santiago de Chile eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 17AUG20, 4 from 24AUG20, 5 from 31AUG20, 7 from 12SEP20)

Panama City – Santo Domingo eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 17AUG20, 4 from 24AUG20, 5 from 31AUG20, 7 from 07SEP20)

Panama City – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 07AUG20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 17AUG20, 4 from 24AUG20, 5 from 31AUG20, 7 from 07SEP20)

Panama City – Tegucigalpa eff 21AUG20 2 weekly

Panama City – Toronto eff 04SEP20 2 weekly

Panama City – Valencia (Venezuela) eff 04SEP20 4 weekly

Panama City – Washington Dulles eff 21AUG20 4 weekly (5 weekly from 31AUG20, 7 from 07SEP20)