Air Cairo 15JUL – 31AUG20 operations as of 12JUL20

Air Cairo in recent schedule update filed planned operation for the month of July and August 2020. Based on OAG schedules update as of 12JUL20, the carrier plans to operate following routes between 15JUL20 and 31AUG20. Note certain route resumption may not yet reflect latest travel restrictions, therefore further changes remain highly possible.



Assiut – Amman eff 22JUL20 1 weekly A320

Assiut – Jeddah eff 20JUL20 2 weekly A320

Assiut – Kuwait City eff 18JUL20 3 weekly A320

Assiut – Riyadh eff 18JUL20 2 weekly A320

Borg el Arab – Amman eff 17JUL20 2 weekly A320

Borg el Arab – Jeddah eff 16JUL20 6 weekly A320

Borg el Arab – Kuwait City eff 16JUL20 6 weekly A320

Borg el Arab – Riyadh eff 16JUL20 2 weekly A320

Cairo – Aqaba eff 21JUL20 1 weekly A320

Cairo – Jeddah eff 16JUL20 4 weekly A320

Cairo – Yanbu eff 16JUL20 1 daily A320

Hurghada – Belgrade eff 19JUL20 3 weekly A320

Hurghada – Yerevan eff 18JUL20 2 weekly A320

Sharm el Sheikh – Amman eff 17JUL20 2 weekly A320

Sharm el Sheikh – Bari eff 20JUL20 1 weekly A320

Sharm el Sheikh – Kuwait City eff 17JUL20 2 weekly A320

Sharm el Sheikh – Milan Bergamo eff 19JUL20 1 weekly A320

Sharm el Sheikh – Milan Malpensa eff 19JUL20 1 weekly A320 (2 weekly from 07AUG20)

Sharm el Sheikh – Naples eff 24JUL20 2 weekly A320

Sharm el Sheikh – Rome eff 20JUL20 1 weekly A320

Sharm el Sheikh – Tbilisi eff 19JUL20 2 weekly A320

Sharm el Sheikh – Yerevan eff 16JUL20 2 weekly A320

Sohag – Amman eff 17JUL20 1 weekly A320

Sohag – Jeddah eff 17JUL20 3 weekly A320

Sohag – Kuwait City eff 16JUL20 4 weekly A320

Sohag – Riyadh eff 16JUL20 2 weekly A320