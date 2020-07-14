Air Cairo 15JUL – 31AUG20 operations as of 12JUL20

Air Cairo in recent schedule update filed planned operation for the month of July and August 2020. Based on OAG schedules update as of 12JUL20, the carrier plans to operate following routes between 15JUL20 and 31AUG20. Note certain route resumption may not yet reflect latest travel restrictions, therefore further changes remain highly possible.
Assiut – Amman eff 22JUL20 1 weekly A320
Assiut – Jeddah eff 20JUL20 2 weekly A320
Assiut – Kuwait City eff 18JUL20 3 weekly A320
Assiut – Riyadh eff 18JUL20 2 weekly A320
Borg el Arab – Amman eff 17JUL20 2 weekly A320
Borg el Arab – Jeddah eff 16JUL20 6 weekly A320
Borg el Arab – Kuwait City eff 16JUL20 6 weekly A320
Borg el Arab – Riyadh eff 16JUL20 2 weekly A320
Cairo – Aqaba eff 21JUL20 1 weekly A320
Cairo – Jeddah eff 16JUL20 4 weekly A320
Cairo – Yanbu eff 16JUL20 1 daily A320
Hurghada – Belgrade eff 19JUL20 3 weekly A320
Hurghada – Yerevan eff 18JUL20 2 weekly A320
Sharm el Sheikh – Amman eff 17JUL20 2 weekly A320
Sharm el Sheikh – Bari eff 20JUL20 1 weekly A320
Sharm el Sheikh – Kuwait City eff 17JUL20 2 weekly A320
Sharm el Sheikh – Milan Bergamo eff 19JUL20 1 weekly A320
Sharm el Sheikh – Milan Malpensa eff 19JUL20 1 weekly A320 (2 weekly from 07AUG20)
Sharm el Sheikh – Naples eff 24JUL20 2 weekly A320
Sharm el Sheikh – Rome eff 20JUL20 1 weekly A320
Sharm el Sheikh – Tbilisi eff 19JUL20 2 weekly A320
Sharm el Sheikh – Yerevan eff 16JUL20 2 weekly A320
Sohag – Amman eff 17JUL20 1 weekly A320
Sohag – Jeddah eff 17JUL20 3 weekly A320
Sohag – Kuwait City eff 16JUL20 4 weekly A320
Sohag – Riyadh eff 16JUL20 2 weekly A320
