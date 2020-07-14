Air Dolomiti adds new German routes from late-July 2020

Air Dolomiti from late-July 2020 plans to add 2 new routes to Germany, on board Embraer E195 aircraft. Planned new routes include the following.
Verona – Berlin Tegel eff 30JUL20 3 weekly E195
EN1501 VRN1115 – 1255TXL E95 457
EN1502 TXL1340 – 1525VRN E95 457
Service moves to Berlin Brandenburg from 08NOV20.
Verona – Dusseldorf eff 31JUL20 2 weekly E195
EN1507 VRN1625 – 1800DUS E95 57
EN1508 DUS1845 – 2015VRN E95 57
