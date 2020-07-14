Luxair adds Seasonal Tivat service in 3Q20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Luxair starting next week is adding new seasonal route to Montenegro, with the offering of Luxembourg – Tivat service on Sundays. Dash8-Q400 aircraft will operate this route from 19JUL20 to 27SEP20.

LG467 LUX0820 – 1050TIV DH4 7
LG468 TIV1135 – 1410LUX DH4 7


Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.