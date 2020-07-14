Luxair starting next week is adding new seasonal route to Montenegro, with the offering of Luxembourg – Tivat service on Sundays. Dash8-Q400 aircraft will operate this route from 19JUL20 to 27SEP20.
LG467 LUX0820 – 1050TIV DH4 7
LG468 TIV1135 – 1410LUX DH4 7
Luxair adds Seasonal Tivat service in 3Q20
Posted
Luxair starting next week is adding new seasonal route to Montenegro, with the offering of Luxembourg – Tivat service on Sundays. Dash8-Q400 aircraft will operate this route from 19JUL20 to 27SEP20.