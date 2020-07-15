Skymark extends International cancellations until late-Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Skymark Airlines yesterday (15JUL20) announced further International flights cancellation. Planned Tokyo Narita – Saipan route, scheduled on daily basis, is now cancelled until 24OCT20. This route was previously scheduled with Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

BC811 NRT1015 – 1500SPN 738 D
BC816 SPN1635 – 1930NRT 738 D

