Skymark Airlines yesterday (15JUL20) announced further International flights cancellation. Planned Tokyo Narita – Saipan route, scheduled on daily basis, is now cancelled until 24OCT20. This route was previously scheduled with Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
BC811 NRT1015 – 1500SPN 738 D
BC816 SPN1635 – 1930NRT 738 D
Skymark extends International cancellations until late-Oct 2020
