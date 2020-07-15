Lucky Air resumes Kunming – Bangkok service from July 2020

Lucky Air this month resumes Kunming – Bangkok service, operating once weekly on board Airbus A320 aircraft. The reduced service is scheduled from 07JUL20 to 20OCT20, mainly with A320, although Boeing 737 and Airbus A330-200 is also scheduled on this route.



8L801 KMG1825 – 1945BKK 320 2

8L802 BKK2055 – 2355KMG 320 2



The airline tentatively suspended this service in June 2020 (last flight on 02JUN20).