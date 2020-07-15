Qatar Airways intends to resume Auckland service from Aug 2020

Qatar Airways in recent schedule update filed its plan to resume service to New Zealand, which would see the airline extends 3 weekly Doha – Brisbane service to Auckland, on board Airbus A350-1000XWB aircraft. Previously Auckland service was listed as cancelled until 24OCT20.



Reservation is not available for the moment, although schedule already appeared in GDS and OAG. Preliminary schedule shows QR would operate Auckland service from 03AUG20.



QR912 DOH2355 – 2045+1BNE2215+1 – 0330+2AKL 351 135

QR913 AKL1900 – 2045BNE2215 – 0610+1DOH 351 357



The airline does not have local traffic rights on Brisbane – Auckland sector. Further changes remain likely.