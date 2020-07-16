French Bee extends Tahiti service via Vancouver into August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

French Bee in the last few days adjusted planned service to Tahiti for the month of August 2020. Latest adjustment sees the airline continue to operate Paris Orly – Vancouver – Papeete routing on weekly basis, with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft.

The revised routing is now in effect until 28AUG20.

BF718/TX6718 ORY1840 – 1925YVR2055 – 0340+1PPT 359 3
BF719/TX6719 PPT0700 – 1925YVR2055 – 1520+1ORY 359 5

The airline does not have local traffic rights for Vancouver.


