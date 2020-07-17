Helvetic Airways adds one-time Brac / Tivat service in late-July 2020

Helvetic Airways in late-July 2020 schedules one-time service to Brac in Croatia and Tivat in Montenegro, on board Embraer E190 aircraft. Planned operation for these "pop up flight" as follows.
Zurich – Brac
2L8140 ZRH1000 – 1135BWK E90 27JUL20
2L8141 BWK1630 – 1815ZRH E90 30JUL20
Zurich – Tivat
2L8164 ZRH1200 – 1350TIV E90 24JUL20
2L8165 TIV1800 – 2000ZRH E90 26JUL20
