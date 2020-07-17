Beijing Capital Airlines in late-June 2020 resumed Xi’An – Lisbon service, on board Airbus A330 aircraft. From 20JUN20, the airline operates this route once weekly.
JD429 XIY0110 – 0720LIS 330 6
JD430 LIS1100 – 0555+1XIY 330 6
The airline also operates 1 weekly Qingdao – London Heathrow service.
Beijing Capital resumes Lisbon service in late-June 2020
Posted
