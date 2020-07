Corsair moves A330-900neo service entry to Dec 2020

Corsair in recent schedule update delayed service entry of Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, now scheduled from mid-December 2020. As of 17JUL20, planned A330-900neo operation from December 2020 as follows. Additional changes remain possible.



Paris Orly – Mauritius eff 28MAR21 3 weekly (4 weekly from 08APR21. Nonstop sector currently listed until 09MAY21)

Paris Orly – Pointe-a-Pitre eff 14DEC20 1 daily

Paris Orly – St. Denis de la Reunion eff 14DEC20 2 weekly (until 31DEC20. 1 daily from 24JAN21, 5 weekly from 14MAY21)

Paris Orly – St. Denis de la Reunion – Mauritius eff 13MAY21 2 weekly