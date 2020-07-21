Alaska Airlines expands San Diego network in W20

Alaska Airlines in winter 2020/21 season expands service at San Diego, with additional routes launch scheduled. Planned new routes as of 20JUL20 as follows.
San Diego – Cancun eff 20NOV20 4 weekly 737-800 (Subject to Government Approval)
AS380 SAN0900 – 1615CUN 73H x246
AS381 CUN1720 – 1935SAN 73H x246
San Diego – Fort Lauderdale eff 21NOV20 3 weekly 737-800 (Previously reported)
AS480 SAN0800 – 1540FLL 73H 246
AS481 FLL1640 – 1925SAN 73H 246
San Diego – Missoula eff 11MAR21 1 daily Embraer E175 (Horizon)
AS2382 SAN1430 – 1800MSO E75 D
AS2675 MSO1300 – 1448SAN E75 D
