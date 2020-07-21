Air Canada in late-June 2020 (30JUN20) announced regional service cancellations, as the airline cancels 30 domestic routes on permanent basis. Affected routes include the following.
Gaspe – Iles de la Madeleine
Goose Bay – Deer Lake
Goose Bay – Gander
Goose Bay – Wabush
Halifax – Charlottetown
Halifax – Fredericton
Halifax – Moncton
Halifax – Saint John
Montreal – Baie Comeau
Montreal – Bathurst
Montreal – Mont Joli
Montreal – Val d’Or
Montreal – Windsor
Mont Joli – Baie Comau
Ottawa – London ON
Ottawa – Fredericton
Ottawa – Moncton
Ottawa – Regina
Ottawa – Saskatoon
Quebec City – Gaspe
Quebec City – Sept-Iles
Regina – Saskatoon
Regina – Winnipeg
Rouyn-Noranda – Val d’Or
St. John’s NFLD – Deer Lake
St. John’s NFLD – Gander
St. John’s NFLD – Goose Bay
Sept-Iles – Wabush
Toronto – Kingston ON
Toronto – North Bay
Air Canada will no longer serve following markets: Baie Comeau, Bathurst, Gaspe, Kingston, Mont Joli, North Bay, Val d’Or and Wabush.
Air Canada discontinues 30 domestic routes in 2H20
