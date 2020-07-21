Starlux Airlines today (21JUL20) filed service changes for its August 2020 schedule, which sees the airline increases Macau and Penang service, in comparison to July 2020 schedule.
Taipei Taoyuan – Macau 4 weekly (Increase from 3 in July)
JX205 TPE1840 – 2025MFM 32Q x146
JX206 MFM2125 – 2315TPE 32Q x146
Taipei Taoyuan – Penang 3 weekly (Increase from 2 in July)
JX721 TPE0800 – 1230PEN 32Q 246
JX722 PEN1330 – 1815TPE 32Q 246
Starlux Airlines August 2020 operations
Posted
Starlux Airlines today (21JUL20) filed service changes for its August 2020 schedule, which sees the airline increases Macau and Penang service, in comparison to July 2020 schedule.