Avianca Sep/Oct 2020 Colombia International operations as of 22JUL20

Avianca in the last 24-48 hours filed additional changes to its planned International operation for Colombia, when the airline resumes scheduled operation as early as 01SEP20. Latest adjustment focuses on operational aircraft, as of 22JUL20.



Planned operation remains subject to change.



Bogota – Aruba eff 01SEP20 3 weekly A319 (4 weekly from 03OCT20)

Bogota – Barcelona eff 02SEP20 2 weekly 787-8 (4 weekly from 01OCT20)

Bogota – Buenos Aires eff 01SEP20 5 weekly 787-8 (1 daily A330 from 01OCT20)

Bogota – Cancun eff 01SEP20 4 weekly A320 (1 daily from 01OCT20)

Bogota – Guayaquil eff 01SEP20 1 daily A320

Bogota – Lima eff 01OCT20 12 weekly A320/330

Bogota – London Heathrow eff 01SEP20 4 weekly 787-8

Bogota – Madrid eff 01SEP20 1 daily 787-8 (2 daily from 01OCT20)

Bogota – Mexico City eff 02SEP20 5 weekly A320 (1 daily from 02OCT20)

Bogota – Miami eff 01SEP20 2 daily A320/330 (3 daily A319/320/787 from 01OCT20)

Bogota – New York JFK eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330 (9 weekly A320/330 from 04OCT20)

Bogota – Panama City eff 01SEP20 3 weekly A320 (5 weekly A319 from 02OCT20)

Bogota – Punta Cana eff 02SEP20 5 weekly A319/320 (1 daily A320 from 01OCT20)

Bogota – Quito eff 01SEP20 1 daily A320 (A319/320 from 01OCT20)

Bogota – San Jose (Costa Rica) eff 02SEP20 5 weekly A319 (1 daily A320 from 01OCT20)

Bogota – Santiago de Chile eff 01SEP20 1 daily A319

Bogota – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 01SEP20 4 weekly 787-8 (5 weekly from 01OCT20)

Bogota – Washington Dulles eff 02SEP20 4 weekly A319

Cali – Madrid eff 01OCT20 1 daily 787-8

Medellin – Madrid eff 01OCT20 3 weekly 787-8