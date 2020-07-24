China Eastern resumes Xi’An – Tokyo service from late-July 2020

By Jim Liu

China Eastern Airlines this week resumed Xi’An – Tokyo Narita route, supplementing existing 1 weekly flight from Shanghai Pu Dong. From 21JUL20, Airbus A330-300 aircraft operates this route once weekly.

MU593 XIY0820 – 1355NRT 333 2
MU594 NRT1455 – 1910XIY 333 2

