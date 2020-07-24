Singapore Airlines Aug/Sep 2020 operations as of 24JUL20

Singapore Airlines on late-Friday (24JUL20) provided latest update to its operation, now extended until 30SEP20. By September, Singapore Airlines and Silk Air will once again operate service to Milan (from late-August), Taipei and Phnom Penh. Planned operation for the period of 01AUG20 – 30SEP20 as follows.



Various travel restrictions and subsequent development continues to impact the airline’s traffic rights and planned operation.



Singapore Airlines

Singapore – Adelaide 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Amsterdam 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Auckland 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Bangkok 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Barcelona 1 weekly A350-900XWB until 13AUG20

Singapore – Christchurch 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Copenhagen 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Frankfurt 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Hanoi 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 2 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-10 (1 daily from 01SEP20)

Singapore – Jakarta 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – London Heathrow 1 daily A350-900XWB

Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Manila 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Melbourne 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona eff 20AUG20 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Paris CDG 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly 787-10 (3 weekly from 02SEP20)

Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Sydney 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Sydney – Brisbane – Singapore 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan eff 02SEP20 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Zurich 3 weekly A350-900XWB



Silk Air

Singapore – Cebu 2 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Chongqing 1 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 4 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Medan Kualanamu 2 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Phnom Penh eff 01SEP20 2 weekly 737-800