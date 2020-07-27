AeroMexico 27JUL20 – 31AUG20 International operations as of 24JUL20

By Jim Liu

AeroMexico has outlined planned International operation for the month of August, including additional service resumption. Planned International service for the period of 27JUL20 – 31AUG20 as follows. Additional changes remain likely.

Guadalajara – Chicago O’Hare 7 weekly 737-800 (5 weekly from 17AUG20)
Guadalajara – Fresno 7 weekly 737-800 (5 weekly from 01AUG20)
Guadalajara – Los Angeles 7 weekly 737-800
Guadalajara – Sacramento 7 weekly 737-800 (5 weekly from 01AUG20)
Mexico City – Amsterdam 3 weekly 787-9
Mexico City – Chicago O’Hare 6 weekly 737-800 (7 weekly from 01AUG20)
Mexico City – Denver eff 01AUG20 2 weekly 737-800
Mexico City – Houston 7 weekly E190
Mexico City – Las Vegas eff 01AUG20 2 weekly 737-800
Mexico City – Los Angeles 14 weekly 737-800
Mexico City – Madrid 7 weekly 787-9
Mexico City – Miami 5 weekly E190 (6 weekly from 01AUG20)
Mexico City – Montreal 2 weekly 737-800
Mexico City – New York JFK 14 weekly 737-800
Mexico City – Orlando 5 weekly 737-800
Mexico City – Paris CDG 3 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 05AUG20)
Mexico City – San Antonio eff 01AUG20 7 weekly E190
Mexico City – San Francisco eff 01AUG20 5 weekly 737-800
Mexico City – Santo Domingo 2 weekly E190 (3 weekly from 01AUG20)
Mexico City – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 2 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 04AUG20, 5 weekly from 17AUG20)
Mexico City – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly 787-8
Mexico City – Tokyo Narita eff 13AUG20 2 weekly 787-8
Mexico City – Toronto 2 weekly 737-800
Mexico City – Vancouver 3 weekly 737-800 (2 weekly form 05AUG20)