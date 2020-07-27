AeroMexico 27JUL20 – 31AUG20 International operations as of 24JUL20

AeroMexico has outlined planned International operation for the month of August, including additional service resumption. Planned International service for the period of 27JUL20 – 31AUG20 as follows. Additional changes remain likely.



Guadalajara – Chicago O’Hare 7 weekly 737-800 (5 weekly from 17AUG20)

Guadalajara – Fresno 7 weekly 737-800 (5 weekly from 01AUG20)

Guadalajara – Los Angeles 7 weekly 737-800

Guadalajara – Sacramento 7 weekly 737-800 (5 weekly from 01AUG20)

Mexico City – Amsterdam 3 weekly 787-9

Mexico City – Chicago O’Hare 6 weekly 737-800 (7 weekly from 01AUG20)

Mexico City – Denver eff 01AUG20 2 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Houston 7 weekly E190

Mexico City – Las Vegas eff 01AUG20 2 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Los Angeles 14 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Madrid 7 weekly 787-9

Mexico City – Miami 5 weekly E190 (6 weekly from 01AUG20)

Mexico City – Montreal 2 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – New York JFK 14 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Orlando 5 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Paris CDG 3 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 05AUG20)

Mexico City – San Antonio eff 01AUG20 7 weekly E190

Mexico City – San Francisco eff 01AUG20 5 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Santo Domingo 2 weekly E190 (3 weekly from 01AUG20)

Mexico City – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 2 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 04AUG20, 5 weekly from 17AUG20)

Mexico City – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly 787-8

Mexico City – Tokyo Narita eff 13AUG20 2 weekly 787-8

Mexico City – Toronto 2 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Vancouver 3 weekly 737-800 (2 weekly form 05AUG20)