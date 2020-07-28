Air New Zealand last week resumed Auckland – San Francisco service, after nearly 4 months of service suspension. Since 21JUL20, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly.
NZ008 AKL2230 – 1545SFO 789 246
NZ007 SFO2150 – 0545+2AKL 789 246
Air New Zealand resumes San Francisco service from late-July 2020
