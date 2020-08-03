Atlantic Airways 4Q20 Edinburgh operation update as of 31JUL20

Atlantic Airways last month filed minor changes to its planned Vagar/Faroe Islands – Edinburgh service, scheduled to resume in October 2020. Revised service resumption date is scheduled from 15OCT20, instead of 01OCT20. This route is served twice weekly until 07DEC20 and will be served once again in summer 2021 season.



Following schedule is effective 29OCT20 – 07DEC20.



RC414 FAE1400 – 1545EDI 32A 4

RC414 FAE1545 – 1710EDI 319 1



RC415 EDI1615 – 1740FAE 32A 4

RC415 EDI1755 – 1920FAE 319 1