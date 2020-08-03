Air Canada files A220 Montreal – Los Angeles service in Sep/Oct 2020

Air Canada in recent schedule update filed Airbus A220-300 service on Montreal – Los Angeles route, based on preliminary schedules in September and October 2020. The Star Alliance carrier tentatively schedules to resume this route on 08SEP20, with 1 of 3 daily flights operated by A220.



Further changes remain likely in the next few weeks, due to ongoing border restrictions.

AC797 YUL0805 – 1104LAX 320 D

AC777 YUL1540 – 1839LAX 320 D

AC775 YUL1855 – 2148LAX 223 D



AC782 LAX0935 – 1753YUL 223 D

AC798 LAX1150 – 2010YUL 320 D

AC774 LAX2250 – 0710+1YUL 320 D