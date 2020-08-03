British Airways August 2020 European network as of 02AUG20

British Airways during the month of August 2020 schedules 101 European routes out of London Heathrow, including domestic service, with approximate 805 weekly departures. Planned operation based on 02AUG20 OAG schedules listing as follow.
Note due to various travel restriction and quarantine rule, planned operation listed below remains subject to change and may see last minute modifications. The following list does not include flights operated by BA CityFlyer.
Domestic
London Heathrow – Aberdeen 10 weekly
London Heathrow – Belfast City 9 weekly
London Heathrow – Edinburgh 17 weekly
London Heathrow – Glasgow 14 weekly
London Heathrow – Inverness 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Jersey 18 weekly
London Heathrow – Manchester 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Newcastle 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Newquay 5 weekly
Europe
London Heathrow – Alicante 11 weekly
London Heathrow – Amsterdam 17 weekly
London Heathrow – Athens 35 weekly
London Heathrow – Barcelona 18 weekly
London Heathrow – Bari 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Basel/Mulhouse 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Bastia 1 weekly
London Heathrow – Berlin Tegel 17 weekly
London Heathrow – Bilbao 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Billund 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Bodrum 1 weekly
London Heathrow – Bologna 12 weekly
London Heathrow – Bordeaux 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Brindisi 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Brussels 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Bucharest 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Budapest 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Cagliari 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Catania 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Chania 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Copenhagen 10 weekly
London Heathrow – Corfu 14 weekly
London Heathrow – Dalaman 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Dublin 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Dubrovnik 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Dusseldorf 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Faro 19 weekly
London Heathrow – Figari 1 weekly
London Heathrow – Frankfurt 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Funchal 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Geneva 10 weekly
London Heathrow – Genoa 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Gibraltar 12 weekly
London Heathrow – Gothenburg 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Hamburg 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Hannover 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Ibiza 21 weekly
London Heathrow – Irakleion 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Istanbul 7 weekly
London Heathrow – Kalamata 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Kefallinia 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Kos 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Krakow 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Lanzarote 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Larnaca 13-21 weekly
London Heathrow – Lisbon 13-21 weekly
London Heathrow – Luxembourg 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Lyon 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Madrid 12 weekly
London Heathrow – Mahon 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Malaga 25 weekly
London Heathrow – Malta 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Marseille 12 weekly
London Heathrow – Milan Malpensa 21 weekly
London Heathrow – Moscow Domodedovo 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Munich 9 weekly
London Heathrow – Mykonos 8 weekly
London Heathrow – Naples 10 weekly
London Heathrow – Nice 33 weekly
London Heathrow – Olbia 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Oslo 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Palermo 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Palma Mallorca 22 weekly
London Heathrow – Paphos 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Paris CDG 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Pisa 11 weekly
London Heathrow – Porto 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Prague 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Preveza 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Prishtina 1 weekly
London Heathrow – Pula 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Reykjavik Keflavik 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Rhodes 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Rome 19 weekly
London Heathrow – Seville 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Sofia 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Split 9 weekly
London Heathrow – Stockholm Arlanda 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Tenerife South 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Thira 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Tirana 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Toulouse 10 weekly
London Heathrow – Turin 4 weekly
London Heathrow – Valencia 5 weekly
London Heathrow – Venice 14 weekly
London Heathrow – Verona 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Vienna 3 weekly
London Heathrow – Warsaw 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Zagreb 6 weekly
London Heathrow – Zakynthos 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Zurich 8 weekly