British Airways August 2020 European network as of 02AUG20

British Airways during the month of August 2020 schedules 101 European routes out of London Heathrow, including domestic service, with approximate 805 weekly departures. Planned operation based on 02AUG20 OAG schedules listing as follow.



Note due to various travel restriction and quarantine rule, planned operation listed below remains subject to change and may see last minute modifications. The following list does not include flights operated by BA CityFlyer.



Domestic

London Heathrow – Aberdeen 10 weekly

London Heathrow – Belfast City 9 weekly

London Heathrow – Edinburgh 17 weekly

London Heathrow – Glasgow 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Inverness 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Jersey 18 weekly

London Heathrow – Manchester 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Newcastle 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Newquay 5 weekly

Europe

London Heathrow – Alicante 11 weekly

London Heathrow – Amsterdam 17 weekly

London Heathrow – Athens 35 weekly

London Heathrow – Barcelona 18 weekly

London Heathrow – Bari 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Basel/Mulhouse 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Bastia 1 weekly

London Heathrow – Berlin Tegel 17 weekly

London Heathrow – Bilbao 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Billund 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Bodrum 1 weekly

London Heathrow – Bologna 12 weekly

London Heathrow – Bordeaux 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Brindisi 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Brussels 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Bucharest 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Budapest 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Cagliari 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Catania 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Chania 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Copenhagen 10 weekly

London Heathrow – Corfu 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Dalaman 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Dublin 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Dubrovnik 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Dusseldorf 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Faro 19 weekly

London Heathrow – Figari 1 weekly

London Heathrow – Frankfurt 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Funchal 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Geneva 10 weekly

London Heathrow – Genoa 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Gibraltar 12 weekly

London Heathrow – Gothenburg 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Hamburg 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Hannover 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Ibiza 21 weekly

London Heathrow – Irakleion 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Istanbul 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Kalamata 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Kefallinia 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Kos 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Krakow 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Lanzarote 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Larnaca 13-21 weekly

London Heathrow – Lisbon 13-21 weekly

London Heathrow – Luxembourg 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Lyon 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Madrid 12 weekly

London Heathrow – Mahon 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Malaga 25 weekly

London Heathrow – Malta 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Marseille 12 weekly

London Heathrow – Milan Malpensa 21 weekly

London Heathrow – Moscow Domodedovo 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Munich 9 weekly

London Heathrow – Mykonos 8 weekly

London Heathrow – Naples 10 weekly

London Heathrow – Nice 33 weekly

London Heathrow – Olbia 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Oslo 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Palermo 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Palma Mallorca 22 weekly

London Heathrow – Paphos 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Paris CDG 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Pisa 11 weekly

London Heathrow – Porto 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Prague 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Preveza 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Prishtina 1 weekly

London Heathrow – Pula 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Reykjavik Keflavik 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Rhodes 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Rome 19 weekly

London Heathrow – Seville 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Sofia 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Split 9 weekly

London Heathrow – Stockholm Arlanda 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Tenerife South 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Thira 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Tirana 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Toulouse 10 weekly

London Heathrow – Turin 4 weekly

London Heathrow – Valencia 5 weekly

London Heathrow – Venice 14 weekly

London Heathrow – Verona 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Vienna 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Warsaw 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Zagreb 6 weekly

London Heathrow – Zakynthos 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Zurich 8 weekly