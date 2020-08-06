British Airways NW20 Long-Haul operation changes as of 1900GMT 06AUG20

British Airways on Thursday (06AUG20) continues schedule update for during Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. In 06AUG20’s update, the oneWorld carrier also filed changes on other long-haul routes outside North America. (Latest adjustment for North America from London Heathrow is marked with * below, including Los Angeles, Miami, Pittsburgh, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose CA and Seattle.)



Frequency comparison is based on winter schedule listing appeared in OAG as of 02AUG20, vs GDS schedules update as of 1900GMT 06AUG20.



Additional changes expected in the next few days as the airline continue to file operation changes.



London City – New York JFK (westbound via Shannon) 1 daily A318 service cancelled

London Gatwick – Cancun eff 06DEC20 Previously planned increase from 5 to 6 weekly unchanged

London Gatwick – Cape Town Northern winter seasonal service from 26NOV20 closed for reservation, previously scheduled 3 weekly 777, increasing to 5 from 10JAN21

London Gatwick – Las Vegas Reservation for winter season closed, 3 weekly 777

London Gatwick – Montego Bay eff 13OCT20 Service resumption since March 2012, 2 weekly 777-200ER (Previously reported)

London Gatwick – New York JFK 1 daily service remains cancelled in winter season

London Gatwick – Orlando 1 of 2 daily service moves to London Heathrow. 777-200ER operating

London Gatwick – St. Lucia Planned increase from 7 to 9 weekly cancelled, 777-200ER operating

London Gatwick – Tampa 6 weekly 777-200ER (no changes)

London Heathrow – Abu Dhabi 1 daily service cancelled in NW20

London Heathrow – Accra A350-1000XWB replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Atlanta Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating

London Heathrow – Austin 5 of 7 weekly operated by A350-1000XWB, replacing 777-300ER (no additional changes as of 06AUG20)

London Heathrow – Bahrain – Dammam Reduce from 7 weekly 777-200ER to 5 weekly 787-8, Bahrain – Dammam sector cancelled in NW20

London Heathrow – Baltimore/Washington Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8/-9 operating

London Heathrow – Bangalore Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Boston Reduce from 25 to 14 weekly, 4 weekly BA203/202 and 1 daily BA239/238 cancelled.

BA213/212 787-9 replaces 747-400

BA215/214 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200ER



London Heathrow – Buenos Aires Ezeiza Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-8 replaces 3-class 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Cape Town BA059/058 777-300ER replaces 747-400 (BA043/042 continues to display 1 daily 747)

London Heathrow – Chennai Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-8/-9 operating

London Heathrow – Chicago O’Hare

BA295/294 787-9 replaces 747-400

BA297/296 3-class 777-200ER replaces 4-class 777-200ER



London Heathrow – Dallas/Ft. Worth 787-9 replaces 747-400, 1 daily (Aircraft change filed prior to COVID19 impact)

London Heathrow – Delhi

BA257/256 3-class 777-200ER replaces 4-class aircraft

BA143/142 787-8 replaces -9



London Heathrow – Denver 787-9 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Dubai Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

BA107/106 3-class 777-200ER replaced by 4-class aircraft until 31DEC20, 787-9 from 01JAN21

BA105/104 787-9 replaces 4-class 777-200ER

BA109/108 1 daily 747-400 cancelled



London Heathrow – Durban 3 weekly 787-8 service closed for reservation in NW20

London Heathrow – Houston Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, BA197/196 cancelled. 4-class 777-200ER operating

London Heathrow – Hyderabad Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 1 of 5 weekly operated by 787-9, instead of -8

London Heathrow – Islamabad Initial update as of 06AUG20 tentatively displaying 1 daily, instead of 3 weekly (787-8 operating)

London Heathrow – Lagos New 4-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400

London Heathrow – Las Vegas 3-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily (Planned A380 service 02JAN21 – 10JAN21 for CES also cancelled)

* London Heathrow – Los Angeles Reduce from 21 to 11 weekly

BA281/280 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, new 4-class 777-300ER replaces 787-9

BA269/268 1 daily A380

BA283/282 1 daily 747-400 cancelled



London Heathrow – Male Planned 3 weekly 777-300ER service replacing London Gatwick unchanged (Previously not reported, new 4-class 777-300ER to operate from 01JAN21)

* London Heathrow – Miami Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, BA211/210 cancelled

BA207/206 A380 replaces 747-400

BA209/208 777-200ER replaces 747-400 (787-9 operates from 01JAN21)

BA211/210 1 daily 747-400 cancelled



London Heathrow – Montreal Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

London Heathrow – Mumbai Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

BA139/138 787-8 replaces 777-200ER

BA135/134 Cancelled

BA199/198 777-200ER replaced by 6 weekly 787-9 and 1 weekly 787-8



London Heathrow – Nashville Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

London Heathrow – Newark Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, BA189/188 cancelled. 787-10 replaces -9 from 01DEC20 on BA185/184

London Heathrow – New Orleans Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

London Heathrow – New York JFK Reduce from 8 to 6 daily, BA179/182 and BA183/178 cancelled. All flights operated by 777-200ER (majority with new 4-class aircraft)

London Heathrow – Orlando 1 daily 3-class 777-200ER, new nonstop route (BA operated 1-stop London Heathrow – Orlando service in mid-80s)

London Heathrow – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly 787-8 service closed for reservation in NW20

London Heathrow – Philadelphia Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 747-400 and 787-9

London Heathrow – Phoenix Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-9 operating

* London Heathrow – Pittsburgh 4 weekly service cancelled during winter season

London Heathrow – Rio de Janeiro Galeao Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

* London Heathrow – San Diego Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-9 replaces 747-400

* London Heathrow – San Francisco Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

BA285/284 777-300ER replaces 747-400

BA287/286 1 daily A380/777-200ER cancelled



* London Heathrow – San Jose CA Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating

London Heathrow – Santiago de Chile Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating

* London Heathrow – Seattle Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, 787-10 operates BA049/048 1 daily, instead of 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv

BA163/162 787-9 replaces 3-class 777-200ER

BA165/164 New 4-class 777-200ER replaces old 4-class aircraft



London Heathrow – Toronto

BA093/092 787-8 replaced by 5 weekly 787-10 and 2 weekly 787-9

BA099/098 787-9 replaces -8



London Heathrow – Vancouver 777-200ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Washington Dulles Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-1000XWB replaces 747-400/787-9