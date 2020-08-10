Cyprus Airways S20 operations as of 06AUG20

Cyprus Airways for the remainder of summer 2020 season schedules 6 routes to/from Larnaca, including 2 seasonal service. As of 06AUG20, planned operation for the period of 01AUG20 – 24OCT20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible.
Larnaca – Athens 7 weekly
Larnaca – Geneva 1 weekly
Larnaca – Irakleion 2 weekly
Larnaca – Skiathos 2 weekly until 18AUG20
Larnaca – Thessaloniki 2 weekly until 18AUG20
Larnaca – Zurich 2 weekly
