Cyprus Airways S20 operations as of 06AUG20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Cyprus Airways for the remainder of summer 2020 season schedules 6 routes to/from Larnaca, including 2 seasonal service. As of 06AUG20, planned operation for the period of 01AUG20 – 24OCT20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible.

Larnaca – Athens 7 weekly
Larnaca – Geneva 1 weekly
Larnaca – Irakleion 2 weekly
Larnaca – Skiathos 2 weekly until 18AUG20
Larnaca – Thessaloniki 2 weekly until 18AUG20
Larnaca – Zurich 2 weekly


