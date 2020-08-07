Air Senegal updates Milan schedule from mid-Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Senegal in this week's schedule update filed revised schedule for Dakar – Milan Malpensa route, operating on regular scheduled basis from 18SEP20. Updated listing shows the airline to operate 3 weekly flights on board Airbus A319 aircraft to Milan, the Host City of World Routes 2021.

HC417 DSS0030 – 0820MXP 319 357
HC418 MXP0950 – 1405DSS 319 357


Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.