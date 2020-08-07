Air Senegal in this week's schedule update filed revised schedule for Dakar – Milan Malpensa route, operating on regular scheduled basis from 18SEP20. Updated listing shows the airline to operate 3 weekly flights on board Airbus A319 aircraft to Milan, the Host City of World Routes 2021.
HC417 DSS0030 – 0820MXP 319 357
HC418 MXP0950 – 1405DSS 319 357
Air Senegal updates Milan schedule from mid-Sep 2020
