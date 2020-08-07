British Airways resumes Islamabad service from mid-August 2020

British Airways starting next week resumes service to Pakistan, where it operates London Heathrow – Islamabad route. From 12AUG20, Boeing 787-8 initially departs Heathrow on Wednesdays as one-time exception, switching to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays the following day.



BA261 LHR2130 – 0920+1ISB 788 247

BA260 ISB1115 – 1600LHR 788 135



As of 06AUG20, BA tentatively lists service increase from 3 to 7 weekly from 25OCT20 for winter season, however this remains subject to change.