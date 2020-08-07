Ryanair in July 2020 announced expanded service between Ukraine and Italy, as the airline extends various routes into winter 2020/21 season, on/after 25OCT20.
Planned service extension, on board Malta Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft, as follows:
Kharkiv – Milan Bergamo 2 weekly
Kyiv Borispil – Bologna 3 weekly
Kyiv Borispil – Catania 2 weekly
Kyiv Borispil – Milan Bergamo 5 weekly
Kyiv Borispil – Rome Fiumcino 5 weekly
Lviv – Bologna 2 weekly
Lviv – Milan Bergamo 2 weekly
Lviv – Rome Fiumcino 2 weekly
Odessa – Bologna 2 weekly
Odessa – Milan Bergamo 2 weekly
Odessa – Rome Fiumcino 2 weekly
Ryanair extends various Ukraine – Italy routes into W20
