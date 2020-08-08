LATAM Airlines Group 2020/21 International network update as of 0030GMT 08AUG20

LATAM Airlines Group in recent weeks filed changes to its International service, where various routes is closed for reservation for travel until 31DEC20 inclusive. As of 0030GMT 08AUG20, following routes currently are not available for reservation until 31DEC20.



Additional changes remain possible.



Calama – Lima LATAM Chile 3 weekly A320 (Schedule is listed until 31DEC20)

Easter Island – Papeete LATAM Chile 1 weekly 787-9

Lima – Antofagasta LATAM Peru 3 weekly A319

Lima – Barcelona LATAM Peru 3 weekly 767-300ER

Lima – Brasilia LATAM Peru 3 weekly A320

Lima – Cali LATAM Peru 6 weekly A320

Lima – Cartagena LATAM Peru 1 daily A320

Lima – Concepcion LATAM Peru 3 weekly A320

Lima – Cordoba LATAM Peru 1 daily A320

Lima – Foz do Iguacu LATAM Peru 1 daily A320

Lima – Medellin LATAM Peru 1 daily A320

Lima – Mendoza LATAM Peru 4 weekly A320

Lima – San Jose (Costa Rica) LATAM Peru 4 weekly A320

Lima – Tucuman LATAM Peru 4 weekly A320

Santiago de Chile – Auckland – Sydney LATAM Chile 4 weekly 787-9

Santiago de Chile – Frankfurt LATAM Chile 3 weekly 787-8

Santiago de Chile – Melbourne 3 weekly 787-8

Santiago de Chile – Sydney 3 weekly 787-9

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Barcelona LATAM Brasil 1 daily 767-300ER

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Bogota LATAM Brasil 1 daily 767-300ER

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Cordoba LATAM Brasil 1 weekly 767-300ER

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Johannesburg LATAM Brasil 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Mendoza LATAM Brasil 3 weekly A320

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Milan Malpensa LATAM Brasil 1 daily 767-300ER

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Paris CDG LATAM Brasil 1 daily A350-900XWB

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Punta del Este LATAM Brasil 2 weekly A320

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Santa Cruz LATAM Brasil 2 weekly A320 (until 07FEB21. Only Y/B-class open for booking from 11FEB21)



Following routes closed for reservation until June 2021:

Lima – Havana LATAM Peru 1 daily A320 (until 04JUN21)

Lima – Montego Bay LATAM Peru 3 weekly A320 (until 03JUN21)

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Tel Aviv LATAM Chile 3 weekly 787-8 (until 09JUN21



Following routes closed for reservation for all dates into July 2021 (current schedule/inventory listing displaying dates to July 2021):

Lima – Rosario LATAM Peru 5 weekly A320

Lima – Salta LATAM Peru 3 weekly A320