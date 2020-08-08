Malaysia Airlines NW20 International changes as of 07AUG20

Malaysia Airlines has gradually filed International schedule for Northern winter 2020/21 season, effective from 25OCT20. Note the list below only covers routes with frequency changes, based on comparison of schedule listing as of 05JUL20 vs 07AUG20.



Prior to the new schedule update, the airline’s schedule for Northern winter season were mostly pre-COVID19 impact level, therefore the comparison to 07AUG20 sees steep reductions on various routes.



Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks.



Kuala Lumpur – Adelaide Reduce from 5 weekly to following, A330-300 operating

25OCT20 – 04DEC20 1 weekly

05DEC20 – 27MAR21 2 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Auckland Reduce from 7 weekly to following, A330-200 operating

25OCT20 – 02DEC20 3 weekly

03DEC20 – 27MAR21 4 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Bandar Seri Begawan Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating

Kuala Lumpur – Bangkok Reduce from 6 daily to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily

01DEC20 – 27MAR21 2 daily



Kuala Lumpur – Brisbane Reduce from 4 weekly to following, A330-300 operating

25OCT20 – 04DEC20 1 weekly

05DEC20 – 27MAR21 2 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Colombo Reduce from 7 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 01DEC20 3 weekly

02DEC20 – 29DEC20 4 weekly

30DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Delhi Reduce from 10 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 05DEC20 5 weekly

06DEC20 – 31DEC20 6 weekly

01JAN21 – 27MAR21 9 weekly (A330-300/737-800)



Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka Reduce from 2 daily to following, A330-200 operating

25OCT20 – 04DEC20 4 weekly

05DEC20 – 31DEC20 5 weekly (A330-200/-300)

01JAN21 – 27MAR21 10 weekly (737-800/A330)



Kuala Lumpur – Hanoi Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 737-800 operating

Kuala Lumpur – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 21 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 25NOV20 5 weekly

26NOV20 – 31DEC20 7 weekly

01JAN21 – 27MAR21 10 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Hong Kong Reduce from 21 weekly to following, 737-800/A330-300 operating

25OCT20 – 31DEC20 10 weekly

01JAN21 – 27MAR21 17 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Hyderabad Reduce from 7 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 06DEC20 3 weekly

07DEC20 – 06JAN21 4 weekly

07JAN21 – 27MAR21 5 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta Reduce from 7 daily to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily

01DEC20 – 27MAR21 12 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Jeddah Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A380 operating

Kuala Lumpur – Kathmandu Reduce from 10 to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 03DEC20 5 weekly

04DEC20 – 27MAR21 7 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – London Heathrow Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Kuala Lumpur – Madinah Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A380 operating

Kuala Lumpur – Manila Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 737-800 operating

Kuala Lumpur – Medan Kualanamu Reduce form 14 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 03DEC20 3 weekly

04DEC20 – 27MAR21 4 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Melbourne Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A330-300 operating

25OCT20 – 02DEC20 3 weekly

03DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Mumbai Reduce from 10 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 05DEC20 5 weekly

06DEC20 – 31DEC20 6 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Pekanbaru Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating

Kuala Lumpur – Perth Reduce from 12 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 03DEC20 3 weekly

04DEC20 – 31DEC20 4 weekly (737-800/A330-200)

01JAN21 – 25FEB21 5 weekly (737/A330)

26FEB21 – 27MAR21 6 weekly (737/A330)



Kuala Lumpur – Phnom Penh Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

01DEC20 – 27MAR21 7 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 12 weekly to following, A330-300 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

01DEC20 – 30DEC20 4 weekly

31DEC20 – 27MAR21 7 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Singapore Reduce from 56 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 28 weekly

01DEC20 – 28FEB21 35 weekly

01MAR21 – 27MAR21 42 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Surabaya Reduce from 12 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

01DEC20 – 25FEB21 4 weekly

26FEB21 – 27MAR21 7 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Surakarta (Solo) Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating

Kuala Lumpur – Sydney Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A330-300 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

01DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 10 weekly to following, A350-900XWB operating

25OCT20 – 01DEC20 3 weekly

02DEC20 – 31DEC20 4 weekly

01JAN21 – 27MAR21 7 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Xiamen

25OCT20 – 01JAN21 Service cancelled

02JAN21 – 27MAR21 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, 737-800 operating



Kuala Lumpur – Yangon Reduce from 11 weekly to following, 737-800 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

01DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly



For International service at Kota Kinabalu, the airline only files 2 weekly Kota Kinabalu – Tokyo Narita flights during winter season, for the time being.