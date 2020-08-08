Malaysia Airlines NW20 International changes as of 07AUG20

Malaysia Airlines has gradually filed International schedule for Northern winter 2020/21 season, effective from 25OCT20. Note the list below only covers routes with frequency changes, based on comparison of schedule listing as of 05JUL20 vs 07AUG20.
Prior to the new schedule update, the airline’s schedule for Northern winter season were mostly pre-COVID19 impact level, therefore the comparison to 07AUG20 sees steep reductions on various routes.
Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks.
Kuala Lumpur – Adelaide Reduce from 5 weekly to following, A330-300 operating
25OCT20 – 04DEC20 1 weekly
05DEC20 – 27MAR21 2 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Auckland Reduce from 7 weekly to following, A330-200 operating
25OCT20 – 02DEC20 3 weekly
03DEC20 – 27MAR21 4 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Bandar Seri Begawan Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating
Kuala Lumpur – Bangkok Reduce from 6 daily to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily
01DEC20 – 27MAR21 2 daily
Kuala Lumpur – Brisbane Reduce from 4 weekly to following, A330-300 operating
25OCT20 – 04DEC20 1 weekly
05DEC20 – 27MAR21 2 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Colombo Reduce from 7 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 01DEC20 3 weekly
02DEC20 – 29DEC20 4 weekly
30DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Delhi Reduce from 10 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 05DEC20 5 weekly
06DEC20 – 31DEC20 6 weekly
01JAN21 – 27MAR21 9 weekly (A330-300/737-800)
Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka Reduce from 2 daily to following, A330-200 operating
25OCT20 – 04DEC20 4 weekly
05DEC20 – 31DEC20 5 weekly (A330-200/-300)
01JAN21 – 27MAR21 10 weekly (737-800/A330)
Kuala Lumpur – Hanoi Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 737-800 operating
Kuala Lumpur – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 21 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 25NOV20 5 weekly
26NOV20 – 31DEC20 7 weekly
01JAN21 – 27MAR21 10 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Hong Kong Reduce from 21 weekly to following, 737-800/A330-300 operating
25OCT20 – 31DEC20 10 weekly
01JAN21 – 27MAR21 17 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Hyderabad Reduce from 7 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 06DEC20 3 weekly
07DEC20 – 06JAN21 4 weekly
07JAN21 – 27MAR21 5 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta Reduce from 7 daily to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily
01DEC20 – 27MAR21 12 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Jeddah Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A380 operating
Kuala Lumpur – Kathmandu Reduce from 10 to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 03DEC20 5 weekly
04DEC20 – 27MAR21 7 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – London Heathrow Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Kuala Lumpur – Madinah Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A380 operating
Kuala Lumpur – Manila Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 737-800 operating
Kuala Lumpur – Medan Kualanamu Reduce form 14 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 03DEC20 3 weekly
04DEC20 – 27MAR21 4 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Melbourne Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A330-300 operating
25OCT20 – 02DEC20 3 weekly
03DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Mumbai Reduce from 10 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 05DEC20 5 weekly
06DEC20 – 31DEC20 6 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Pekanbaru Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating
Kuala Lumpur – Perth Reduce from 12 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 03DEC20 3 weekly
04DEC20 – 31DEC20 4 weekly (737-800/A330-200)
01JAN21 – 25FEB21 5 weekly (737/A330)
26FEB21 – 27MAR21 6 weekly (737/A330)
Kuala Lumpur – Phnom Penh Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
01DEC20 – 27MAR21 7 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 12 weekly to following, A330-300 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
01DEC20 – 30DEC20 4 weekly
31DEC20 – 27MAR21 7 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Singapore Reduce from 56 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 28 weekly
01DEC20 – 28FEB21 35 weekly
01MAR21 – 27MAR21 42 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Surabaya Reduce from 12 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
01DEC20 – 25FEB21 4 weekly
26FEB21 – 27MAR21 7 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Surakarta (Solo) Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating
Kuala Lumpur – Sydney Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A330-300 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
01DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 10 weekly to following, A350-900XWB operating
25OCT20 – 01DEC20 3 weekly
02DEC20 – 31DEC20 4 weekly
01JAN21 – 27MAR21 7 weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Xiamen
25OCT20 – 01JAN21 Service cancelled
02JAN21 – 27MAR21 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, 737-800 operating
Kuala Lumpur – Yangon Reduce from 11 weekly to following, 737-800 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
01DEC20 – 27MAR21 5 weekly
For International service at Kota Kinabalu, the airline only files 2 weekly Kota Kinabalu – Tokyo Narita flights during winter season, for the time being.
Malaysia Airlines NW20 International changes as of 07AUG20
Malaysia Airlines has gradually filed International schedule for Northern winter 2020/21 season, effective from 25OCT20. Note the list below only covers routes with frequency changes, based on comparison of schedule listing as of 05JUL20 vs 07AUG20.