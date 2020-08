Iberia NW20 Intercontinental inventory changes as of 0230GMT 08AUG20

oneWorld member Iberia in recent inventory update filed changes to Intercontinental routes, for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21, selected service is not available for reservation.



As of 0230GMT 08AUG20, inventory adjustments as follow. Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks, including the removal of Airbus A340-600 aircraft.



Madrid – Algiers 3 of 7 weekly (4 from 09DEC20) open for reservation

Madrid – Bogota 4 of 7 weekly open for reservation until 29NOV20

Madrid – Boston 3 weekly not available for reservation until 30NOV20

Madrid – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 5 of 14 weekly (7 from 01DEC20) open for reservation

Madrid – Casablanca 1 of 2 daily open for reservation

Madrid – Chicago O’Hare 5 of 7 weekly open for reservation

Madrid – Dakar 5 of 7 weekly open for reservation

Madrid – Guayaquil 4 weekly not available for reservation until 27MAR21

Madrid – Havana 4 of 7 weekly open for reservation

Madrid – Lima 5 of 7 weekly open for reservation until 30NOV20

Madrid – Marrakech 7 of 21 weekly (10 from 01JAN21) open for reservation

Madrid – Medellin 3 weekly cancelled until 31DEC20

Madrid – Mexico City 7 of 17 weekly open for reservation

Madrid – Miami 7 of 12 weekly open for reservation

Madrid – Montevideo 3 of 7 weekly open for reservation

Madrid – New York JFK 7 of 12-14 weekly (10 from 01DEC20) open for reservation

Madrid – Oran 2 weekly not available for reservation until 27MAR21

Madrid – Panama City 3 of 7 weekly open for reservation

Madrid – Quito 3 of 7 weekly (4 from 04JAN21) open for reservation

Madrid – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 7 weekly not available for reservation until 30NOV20. 3 of 7 weekly open for reservation from 01DEC20

Madrid – San Jose (Costa Rica) 4 of 7 weekly open for reservation

Madrid – Santiago de Chile 5 of 7 weekly open for reservation until 30NOV20

Madrid – Santo Domingo 5 of 7 weekly open for reservation

Madrid – Sao Paulo 4 of 7 weekly (5 from 01DEC20) available for reservation

Madrid – Shanghai Pu Dong 3 weekly not available for reservation until 27MAR21 (most dates displaying Y2F1Z1 inventory in the GDS)

Madrid – Tangier 3 of 7 weekly (4 weekly from 01DEC20) open for reservation

Madrid – Tel Aviv 3 of 7 weekly (5 weekly from 01DEC20) open for reservation

Madrid – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly