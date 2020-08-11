LOT Polish Airlines Sep 2020 Intercontinental operations as of 10AUG20

LOT Polish Airlines during the month of September 2020 plans to operate following Intercontinental routes, as of 10AUG20. Further changes remain highly possible.



Budapest – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly 787-8

Krakow – Chicago O’Hare 1 weekly 787-9

Warsaw – Beijing Capital 3 weekly 787-8 (Schedule not yet confirmed)

Warsaw – Beirut 5 weekly E195 (4 weekly from 21SEP20)

Warsaw – Chicago O’Hare 6 weekly 787-9

Warsaw – Delhi 3 weekly 787-8

Warsaw – New York JFK 7 weekly 787-9

Warsaw – Nur-Sultan 1 weekly 737-800

Warsaw – Seoul Incheon 5 weekly 787-8/-9

Warsaw – Tbilisi 7 weekly 737-800

Warsaw – Tel Aviv 7 weekly 737-800

Warsaw – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 787-8 (3 weekly from 17SEP20)

Warsaw – Toronto 7 weekly 787-8