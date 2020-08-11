Aeroflot schedules 777-300ER Dubai service in W20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines in winter 2020/21 season plans to operate Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dubai (International) route, operating on 1 of 3 daily flights. The 777 is scheduled to operate from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21.
SU520 SVO0840 – 1505DXB 77W D
SU526 SVO1135 – 1805DXB 73H D
SU524 SVO1845 – 0125+1DXB 73H D
SU525 DXB0230 – 0715SVO 73H D
SU521 DXB1640 – 2115SVO 77W D
SU527 DXB1915 – 2355SVO 73H x67
SU527 DXB1920 – 2355SVO 73H 67
The Skyteam member also schedules 1 daily Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dubai al Maktoum service with 737-800 aircraft.
