Lufthansa in recent weeks filed inventory update for Northern winter 2020/21 season. As of 12AUG20, reservations for following Intercontinental routes during the period of 25OCT20 – 27MAR21 is no longer available.
Frankfurt – Addis Ababa
Frankfurt – Erbil
Frankfurt – Nagoya
Frankfurt – Panama City
Frankfurt – Qingdao
Frankfurt – Rio de Janeiro Galeao
Frankfurt – San Diego
Frankfurt – Shenyang
Munich – Bangalore
Munich – Hong Kong
Munich – Mexico City
Munich – New York JFK
Munich – Sao Paulo Guarulhos
Munich – Singapore
Separately, following routes to see frequency reduction as the airline closed booking on certain flights:
Frankfurt – Cairo Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, LH582/583 closed for reservation
Frankfurt – Chicago O’Hare Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, LH432/433 closed for reservation
Frankfurt – New York JFK Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, LH404/405 closed for reservation
Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks.
Lufthansa NW20 Intercontinental network adjustment as of 12AUG20
