Lufthansa NW20 Intercontinental network adjustment as of 12AUG20

Lufthansa in recent weeks filed inventory update for Northern winter 2020/21 season. As of 12AUG20, reservations for following Intercontinental routes during the period of 25OCT20 – 27MAR21 is no longer available.



Frankfurt – Addis Ababa

Frankfurt – Erbil

Frankfurt – Nagoya

Frankfurt – Panama City

Frankfurt – Qingdao

Frankfurt – Rio de Janeiro Galeao

Frankfurt – San Diego

Frankfurt – Shenyang

Munich – Bangalore

Munich – Hong Kong

Munich – Mexico City

Munich – New York JFK

Munich – Sao Paulo Guarulhos

Munich – Singapore



Separately, following routes to see frequency reduction as the airline closed booking on certain flights:

Frankfurt – Cairo Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, LH582/583 closed for reservation

Frankfurt – Chicago O’Hare Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, LH432/433 closed for reservation

Frankfurt – New York JFK Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, LH404/405 closed for reservation



Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks.