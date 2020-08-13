Sun Country Airlines in winter 2020/21 season intends to offer Minneapolis/St. Paul – Roatan service, subject to further changes. Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route once weekly on seasonal basis, from 18DEC20 to 09APR21.
SY703 MSP1030 – 1516RTB 738 5
SY704 RTB1620 – 2121MSP 738 5
Sun Country plans Roatan seasonal service from Dec 2020
