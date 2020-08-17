Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris last week announced network addition between Mexico and the US, effective from November 2020. Set to open for reservation later today (17AUG20), planned new routes (including service resumption) includes the following.
Mexico City – Fresno eff 11NOV20 2 weekly A320
Mexico City – Houston eff 12NOV20 2 weekly A320 (Previously served until June 2017)
Mexico City – Ontario eff 09NOV20 2 weekly A320
Mexico City – Sacramento eff 10NOV20 2 weekly A320
Mexico City – San Jose CA eff 09NOV20 3 weekly A320
Volaris schedules new US routes from Nov 2020
