Eastern Airlines plans New York – Los Cabos regular service from late-August 2020

Eastern Airlines from late-August 2020 intends to operate New York JFK – Los Cabos service, originally scheduled to commence on 27JUN20. Schedule listing shows this route to be served twice weekly with 767-300ER, from 29AUG20. (767-200ER listed in the OAG)



2D240 JFK0920 – 1330SJD 763 36

2D241 SJD1530 – 2340JFK 763 36



At time this post goes to press, reservation is not available on the airline’s website.