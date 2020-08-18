Austrian Airlines in September 2020 plans to resume service to Mainland China, subject to Government approval. From 03SEP20 to 24OCT20, Boeing 767-300ER aircraft operates this route once weekly. The airline plans to add 2nd weekly flight (VIE departs on Saturdays, Shanghai on Sunday from 03OCT20)
OS075 VIE1330 – 0600+1PVG 76W 4
OS076 PVG1010 – 1545VIE 76W 6
Austrian Airlines resumes Shanghai service from Sep 2020
