Hong Kong Airlines in the last few days filed preliminary operation for the month of September 2020. As of 16AUG20’s OAG schedules listing, preliminary operation as follows.
Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation.
Hong Kong – Beijing Capital 1 weekly A320
Hong Kong – Haikou eff 16SEP20 2 weekly A320
Hong Kong – Manila 3 weekly A330-300
Hong Kong – Sanya eff 19SEP20 1 weekly A320
Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 4 weekly A320
Hong Kong Airlines Sep 2020 Preliminary operations as of 16AUG20
Posted
Hong Kong Airlines in the last few days filed preliminary operation for the month of September 2020. As of 16AUG20’s OAG schedules listing, preliminary operation as follows.