Cathay Pacific Sep 2020 Regional operations as of 16AUG20

Cathay Pacific in recent schedule update adjusted planned regional operation for the month of September 2020, including flights operated by Cathay Dragon. As of 16AUG20, planned operation as follows.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline operation, as well as passenger traffic rights on certain direction.



Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong – Bangkok 1 daily A350-1000XWB

Hong Kong – Cebu 2 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Delhi eff 13SEP20 7 weekly 777-300ER

Hong Kong – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Hong Kong – Jakarta 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Manila 1 daily A330-300

Hong Kong – Mumbai eff 13SEP20 1 daily 777-300ER

Hong Kong – Singapore 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily A350-1000XWB

Hong Kong – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly A350-1000XWB



Cathay Dragon

Hong Kong – Beijing Capital 3 weekly A330-300 (4 weekly from 07SEP20)

Hong Kong – Chengdu 2 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 3 weekly A330-300 (4 weekly from 07SEP20)

Hong Kong – Xiamen 2 weekly A330-300