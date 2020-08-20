Virgin Atlantic in recent schedule update delayed planned Manchester – Orlando service. Initially scheduled to resume on 24AUG20, the airline will be resuming this route on 06OCT20. For the remainder of summer 2020 season, the airline will operate Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, 4 times weekly.
VS075 MAN1000 – 1400MCO 789 x135
VS076 MCO1815 – 0720+1MAN 789 x135
Virgin Atlantic moves Manchester – Orlando service resumption to Oct 2020
