AeroMexico continues to suspend Tokyo service in Sep 2020

AeroMexico earlier this week further postpones planned service resumption on Mexico City – Tokyo Narita route. The Skyteam member previously scheduled two weekly flights from 02SEP20, however this has been delayed to as early as 01OCT20.



Previously filed schedule in September 2020 as follows.



AM058 MEX0130 – 0620+1NRT 788 46

AM057 NRT1425 – 1310MEX 788 27



As of 19AUG20, the airline only updated latest schedule until 30SEP20 inclusive, therefore AM currently displays 1 daily Tokyo service in October 2020.