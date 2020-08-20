HiSky further delays service launch to mid-Sep 2020

Moldova’s start-up carrier HiSky recently further delays planned service launch. The airline is now scheduled to commence operation from mid-September 2020, instead of late-August 2020. Latest adjustment to planned operation as follows.



Chisinau – Dublin eff 16SEP20 2 weekly

Chisinau – London Stansted eff 18SEP20 3 weekly

Chisinau – Paris Beauvais eff 16SEP20 2 weekly



Previously planned 1 weekly Chisinau – Lisbon service is no longer offered based on the airline's website.