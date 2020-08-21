Southwest Airlines in Spring 2021 plans to offer new route to Puerto Rico, with the addition of Nashville – San Juan route. The airline will operate Saturday-only service from 13MAR21, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
WN2629 BNA1020 – 1620SJU 73H 6
WN3162 SJU1410 – 1745BNA 73H 6
Southwest plans Nashville – San Juan service from March 2021
