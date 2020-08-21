Southwest plans Nashville – San Juan service from March 2021

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Southwest Airlines in Spring 2021 plans to offer new route to Puerto Rico, with the addition of Nashville – San Juan route. The airline will operate Saturday-only service from 13MAR21, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

WN2629 BNA1020 – 1620SJU 73H 6
WN3162 SJU1410 – 1745BNA 73H 6