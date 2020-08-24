British Airways from September 2020 is expanding service to Pakistan, as the oneWorld carrier increases London Heathrow – Islamabad service from 3 to 5 weekly. Expanded frequency to commence on 02SEP20, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.
BA261 LHR2130 – 0920+1ISB 788 x15
BA260 ISB1115 – 1600LHR 788 x26
Service will further increase to daily from 25OCT20, as the airline confirmed planned service increase.
British Airways increases Islamabad service from Sep 2020
