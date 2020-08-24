PAL Airlines adds St. John’s NFLD – Moncton service from late-Sep 2020

Canadian carrier PAL Airlines on Friday (21AUG20) the launch of St. John’s NFLD – Moncton service, commencing on 21SEP20. The airline’s Dash8-300 aircraft to operate this route 5 times weekly. Pending on the timeline of Province of Ontario’s removal of travel restrictions to Atlantic Canada, the airline plans to extend Moncton service to Ottawa.



Once the restriction removed, PAL Airlines will fill the void on Moncton – Ottawa sector, previously served by Air Canada.



PB923 YYT0730 – 0930YQM DH3 x26

PB924 YQM1010 – 1240YYT DH3 x26