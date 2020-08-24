Iraqi Airways Sep 2020 preliminary operations as of 23AUG20

Iraqi Airways in September 2020 plans to operate following service, based on OAG schedules listing as of 23AUG20. Operational aircraft is omitted due to discrepancies on certain inbound and outbound flights, and actual operation may be slightly different from listing below.
Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation.
Baghdad – Amman 1 weekly
Baghdad – Basra 4 weekly
Baghdad – Beirut 5 weekly
Baghdad – Cairo 3 weekly
Baghdad – Delhi 1 weekly
Baghdad – Dhaka 2 weekly
Baghdad – Erbil 11 weekly
Baghdad – Guangzhou 1 weekly
Baghdad – Istanbul 2 weekly
Baghdad – Mashhad 2 weekly
Baghdad – Minsk 1 weekly
Baghdad – Najaf 4 weekly
Baghdad – Sulaymaniyah 5 weekly
Baghdad – Tehran Imam Khomeini 2 weekly
Basra – Beirut 1 weekly
Basra – Cairo 1 weekly
Basra – Dubai 2 weekly
Erbil – Cairo 1 weekly
Erbil – Delhi 1 weekly
Erbil – Dubai 2 weekly
Erbil – Kyiv Borispil 1 weekly
Najaf – Beirut 2 weekly
Najaf – Karachi 2 weekly
Sulaymaniyah – Cairo 1 weekly
Sulaymaniyah – Dubai 1 weekly
