Iraqi Airways Sep 2020 preliminary operations as of 23AUG20

Iraqi Airways in September 2020 plans to operate following service, based on OAG schedules listing as of 23AUG20. Operational aircraft is omitted due to discrepancies on certain inbound and outbound flights, and actual operation may be slightly different from listing below.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation.



Baghdad – Amman 1 weekly

Baghdad – Basra 4 weekly

Baghdad – Beirut 5 weekly

Baghdad – Cairo 3 weekly

Baghdad – Delhi 1 weekly

Baghdad – Dhaka 2 weekly

Baghdad – Erbil 11 weekly

Baghdad – Guangzhou 1 weekly

Baghdad – Istanbul 2 weekly

Baghdad – Mashhad 2 weekly

Baghdad – Minsk 1 weekly

Baghdad – Najaf 4 weekly

Baghdad – Sulaymaniyah 5 weekly

Baghdad – Tehran Imam Khomeini 2 weekly

Basra – Beirut 1 weekly

Basra – Cairo 1 weekly

Basra – Dubai 2 weekly

Erbil – Cairo 1 weekly

Erbil – Delhi 1 weekly

Erbil – Dubai 2 weekly

Erbil – Kyiv Borispil 1 weekly

Najaf – Beirut 2 weekly

Najaf – Karachi 2 weekly

Sulaymaniyah – Cairo 1 weekly

Sulaymaniyah – Dubai 1 weekly