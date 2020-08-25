Copa Airlines Sep 2020 Preliminary operation as of 24AUG20

Copa Airlines during the month of September 2020 continues to operate limited service, as the airline tentatively schedules 13 routes between Wednesdays and Fridays (Panama City departure). As of 24AUG20, preliminary planned operation as follows.



Specified dates listed below is based on Panama City departure. Last minute adjustment remains highly possible, due to various travel restrictions.



Panama City – Cancun Sep: 03, 04, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25

Panama City – Guayaquil Sep: 03, 04, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25

Panama City – Los Angeles Sep: 03, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24

Panama City – Mexico City Sep: 03, 10, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25

Panama City – Miami Sep: 03, 04, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25

Panama City – Montevideo Sep: 16, 17, 23, 24

Panama City – New York JFK Sep: 03, 04, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24

Panama City – Orlando Sep: 03, 10, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25

Panama City – Quito Sep: 03, 04, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25

Panama City – Santiago de Chile Sep: 03, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24

Panama City – Santo Domingo Sep: 03, 04, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25

Panama City – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Sep: 03, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24

Panama City – Washington Dulles Sep: 16, 17, 23, 24