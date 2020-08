Eurowings re-opens Munich – Bangkok reservations from late-Oct 2020

Eurowings in the last few days re-opened reservation for Munich – Bangkok service for winter 2020/21 season, effective from 25OCT20. The airline during winter season plans to operate this route once a day, on board brussels airlines A330-300 aircraft.



EW1206/LH5446 MUC1620 – 0850+1BKK 333 D

EW1207/LH5447 BKK1020 – 1655MUC 333 D

Planned service resumption remains likely to change, pending on latest travel restrictions.