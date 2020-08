Cebu Pacific Sep 2020 domestic operations as of 28AUG20

Cebu Pacific this week filed planned domestic service for the month of September 2020, including flights operated by cebgo (DG). Planned operation as of 27AUG20 includes the following.



Various local regulations is impacting operational frequency of passenger traffic rights on certain direction, while last minute adjustment remains highly possible.



Cebu – Bacolod 1 weekly

Cebu – Cagayan de Oro 1 weekly

Cebu – Clark 1 weekly

Cebu – Davao 1 weekly

Cebu – General Santos 1 weekly

Cebu – Zamboanga 1 weekly

Manila – Bacolod 3 weekly

Manila – Butuan 4 weekly

Manila – Cagayan de Oro 18 weekly

Manila – Caticlan 3 weekly

Manila – Cauayan 4 weekly

Manila – Cebu 10 weekly

Manila – Cotabato 1 daily

Manila – Dipolog 1 daily

Manila – Dumaguete 2 weekly

Manila – General Santos 2 weekly

Manila – Ilo Ilo 3 weekly

Manila – Kalibo 2 weekly

Manila – Legazpi 1 daily

Manila – Masbate eff 14SEP20 3 weekly

Manila – Naga 4 weekly

Manila – Ozamiz 2 weekly

Manila – Pagadian 10 weekly

Manila – Panglao (Tagbilaran) 3 weekly

Manila – Puerto Princesa 2 weekly

Manila – Roxas 2 weekly

Manila – San Jose 2 weekly

Manila – Tacloban 2 daily

Manila – Tuguegarao eff 07SEP20 3 weekly

Manila – Zamboanga 2 weekly